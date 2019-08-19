Man threatens to kill 100 people

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A north Florida man was arrested after he reportedly sent texts threatening a mass shooting.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix of Daytona Beach sent several text messages stating he wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”

The office says that in another message, Wix texted he wanted to reach 100 victims and had decided on a location. It was unclear who Wix was texting or how deputies obtained the information.

Wix was arrested Friday at a supermarket in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of making written threats to kill. The sheriff’s office said Wix told detectives he didn’t own firearms but was fascinated with mass shootings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story