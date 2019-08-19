Man threatens to kill 100 people

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A north Florida man was arrested after he reportedly sent texts threatening a mass shooting.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix of Daytona Beach sent several text messages stating he wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”

The office says that in another message, Wix texted he wanted to reach 100 victims and had decided on a location. It was unclear who Wix was texting or how deputies obtained the information.

Wix was arrested Friday at a supermarket in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of making written threats to kill. The sheriff’s office said Wix told detectives he didn’t own firearms but was fascinated with mass shootings.