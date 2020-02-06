Man wanted for armed robbery in Hattiesburg, two wanted for questioning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

20-year-old Willie Smith is wanted for armed robbery for an incident that happened on February 4 in the 100 block of Ellis Drive at Plantation Place Apartments. The robbery happened around 5:00 p.m.

Willie Smith, 20

Hattiesburg Police are also looking for 27-year-old Ceera Felts and 24-year-old Charles Stevenson for questioning in reference to the incident.

Ceera Felts and Charles Stevenson

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three individuals, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime stoppers at 601-582-7867.