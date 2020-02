HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying an individual in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

Police said the person is wanted for questioning after using a stolen credit card to purchase an Xbox and prepaid credit cards in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 49 on January 4.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.