JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Felix McClinton. He is wanted for the murder of Willie Earl Ford, Jr.

On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Ridgeway Street just before 3:30 p.m. WJTV 12 News saw Ford’s body lying in the street.

Police said Ford was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting or Felix McClinton’s whereabouts can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).