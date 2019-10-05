MDEQ Opens All Mississippi Beaches as Algae Levels drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced that all water contact warnings have been lifted for the Mississippi beaches. The most recent water tests for Harmful Algae Bloom show that the algae is dying and levels are well below human thresholds.

In a statement about the water quality, MDEQ Executive Director Gary Rikard said, “Results are well below the threshold set to protect public health, and we are extremely pleased that we can lift the water contact warnings.”

All beaches are now open and sampling of marine life indicates that all recreation and commercial fishing has been unaffected and is safe for sale and consumption.