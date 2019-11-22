MDOT receives $5.7 million public transit grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Buses and Bus Facilities Program grants $5.7 million to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for a statewide bus purchase program.

The federal funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation will help meet the growing needs for replacement and service expansion vehicles, especially in areas that are experiencing significant job growth and increasing demand for access to health care.

“MDOT funds 21 rural transportation organizations which provide public transportation across 76 counties,” said Charles Carr, MDOT Director of Intermodal Planning. “Every year there are more than 3 million passenger trips for education and training, medical, social services and shopping.”

According to MDOT, the will allow them to better respond to organizations’ vehicle needs which will improve the operating cost of the local transit systems. It will also allow for the purchase of heavy-duty vehicles with higher seating capacity and longer service lives.

“The need for this grant comes from a growing shift of employment opportunities that can require long commutes, especially in the Mississippi Delta,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “MDOT will put these federal dollars to good use and make public transit safer, more efficient and comfortable.”