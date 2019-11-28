Men arrested for stealing $3K worth of Ulta Beauty merchandise

MADISON, Miss.(WJTV) – Two men are behind bars, accused of stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Grandview Boulevard in Madison.

Madison Police say they arrested Scotty Earl Booker III in Camden early Thursday morning after fleeing from officers Wednesday evening.

Booker is being charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing a law enforcement officer, and is currently being held without bond at the Madison County Detention Center.

Patrick Oliver Clark of Jackson, Mississippi was also arrested in connection to this case. He’s being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond.

More arrests are expected.