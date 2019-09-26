‘Men of Excellence’ inducts 116 new members at JSU

JACKSON, Miss., (WJTV) – A new organization came to the campus of Jackson State University.

‘Men of Excellence’ inducted 116 new members to the organization.

JSU is the first Historically Black College or University to charter the organization.

Jaquan Powell the president of Men of Excellence said the campus will be better with the addition the group.

“It’s an organization built of mentoring and service and brotherhood and so we basically mentor each other there’s nobody ahead of nobody there’s no body on top, and we’re all here to help each other be into better men , better students and just better people in general in life,” Powell said.