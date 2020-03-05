Michael Lee Boudousquie pleads guilty to sexual battery of a child

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Michael Lee Boudousquie was sentenced to 30 years for sexual battery by Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced the information.

Boudousquie, 33, will serve 25 years prison and then be placed on post-release supervision for five years. He must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victims.

On May 9, 2019, the Florence Police Department received a complaint regarding Boudousquie abusing two minor children. It was reported the abuse took place at his home in Florence. The children were interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interviews, the minor children separately disclosed that Boudousquie performed sexual acts with them over a period of several years. Boudousquie was interviewed by the Florence Police Department and admitted to some of the allegations. Rather than proceed to trial on all of his charges, Boudousquie pled guilty on February 18, 2020. He was sentenced to serve 25 years for sexual battery involving a minor under the age of 14. Office of the District Attorney

District Attorney Bramlett said, “I am glad to know that Michael Boudousquie will no longer be able to hurt the children who suffered his abuse for years. Rankin County will continue to prosecute sexual predators like Boudousquie and make sure they answer for the crimes they commit.”