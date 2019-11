JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After running against Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi last year, Mike Espy launched his campaign for U.S. Senate with the release of an announcement video.

Senator Hyde-Smith won the special election in 2018.

Espy is the former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. He also served the U.S. Representative for Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district from 1987 to 1993.