Mississippi city council confirms new school board member

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi city council has confirmed a new school board member.

The Meridian City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to appoint Ron Turner to the Meridian Public School District Board.

Turner currently serves as the executive director of the city’s housing authority.

News outlets report Councilwoman Kim Houston voted against the appointment.

Houston said she felt it was important to appoint a member with a vested interest in someone currently in the district.

The Meridian Star says her spouse, Gary Houston, resigned from the board Monday after serving five years.

Turner has four children who attended the district. He assured the council he’s remained actively involved.