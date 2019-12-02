Mississippi city mayor says won’t seek another term in 2020

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – The mayor of one Mississippi city says he will not seek a second term in 2020.

Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell made the announcement during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday evening.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Grennell said the ceremony was bittersweet because it was the last tree lighting he would attend as mayor. Afterward, he confirmed to the newspaper that he will not seek reelection.

Grennell is a Democrat and was a longtime Adams County supervisor before he was elected mayor in June 2016.

Natchez has about 15,000 residents. The Census Bureau estimates that the city’s population has decreased about 5% since 2010.