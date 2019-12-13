Mississippi congressmen responds to impeachment vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The full house vote could come as soon as Wednesday. Democratic House leaders are bracing for a few defections from moderate members in vulnerable swing districts… but they expect they have the votes needed to pass.

Mississippi congressmen are responding to the vote.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson released a tweet Friday morning stating, “the president obstructed justice. Republicans can whine and lie all they want but he will be impeached.”

Meanwhile, republican Trent Kelly tweeted the following quote:

“The Democrats’ articles of impeachment are unconstitutional and fail to meet the express criteria for impeachment. this continues to be a blatant attempt to overturn the election and to prevent president trump from winning 2020.”