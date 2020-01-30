Mississippi fire marshal offers $5K reward for info on fires

MERIDIAN, Miss. – The State Fire Marshal’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a rash of fires in rural Lauderdale County.

Sheriff Billy Sollie told The Meridian Star that eight suspicious fires have been reported over the last year in the Northwest part of the county. He says the buildings were abandoned when the fires occurred, and no injuries were reported.

Sollie said anyone with information about the fires should call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or the sheriff’s office.