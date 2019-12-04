Mississippi man charged with capital murder in child’s death

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a 6-year-old boy he was babysitting.

Reports say 29-year-old Joshua Oakley was initially charged with felony child abuse before Camden Blair died on Saturday.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Oakley was dating the boy’s mother and babysitting for her when the boy was brought to an emergency room on Nov. 13.

He was ultimately treated at hospitals in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas before he died.