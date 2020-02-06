Mississippi tax return preparer indicted for filing false tax returns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Moss Point citizen was arrested on a federal grand jury indictment charging her with aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns and filing false personal tax returns.

The indictment was returned on Jan. 15, 2020.

According to the indictment, Talvesha Glaude owned and operated a tax return preparation business under the names TMG Tax Service and Regional Tax Service. From 2014 through 2019, Glaude allegedly prepared and filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) fraudulent client tax returns claiming inflated refunds based on false income tax withholdings and education expenses. The indictment also charges that during those years, Glaude reported false withholdings and education expenses on her own personal returns. The United States Department of Justice

Glaude faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count of the indictment if convicted. She faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.