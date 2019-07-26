Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday Kicks Off

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shoppers will be happy to know that some items won’t be taxed this weekend. Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 26th and will end at midnight on Saturday, July 27th.

For the first time, school supplies are also included in the qualifying items.

Tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing or footwear if the sales price of a single the item is less than $100. Jewelry, handbags, luggage, and other items do not qualify. See a full list of items here.