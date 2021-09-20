Mobile Police investigate possible Brian Laundrie sightings around Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 they have investigated reported sightings of Brian Laundrie in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.

Rumors of possible sightings gained tractions on social media during the morning. No word yet on the result of the Mobile Police investigation.

Laundrie is wanted in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Earlier Monday morning, the FBI swarms Brian Laundrie’s family home to execute search warrant related to the Gabby Petito investigation.

