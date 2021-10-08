Morning ‘Sip at the King Edward

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier in Downtown Jackson at the King Edward Hotel for the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

You can join the 12 News Morning Team Saturday, October 9, on the rooftop of the King Edward Hotel from 5:00-9:00 p.m. to help raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Check out interviews with Dr. Christy Haygood of St. Dominic’s Hospital, Stanley Qu, founder of ‘Keep Your Hair,’ and watch how you can detect breast cancer.