Mother's Day African Dance Class at the Civil Rights Museum Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Mothers celebrated their special day in a unique way at the Two Museums in Jackson.

A Mother's Day edition of an African Dance class free and open to the public.

Dance instructor Shanina Carmichael says, "We want to encourage moms to come in have a good time to laugh, to smile, to sweat, to meditate, and just be good to yourself so this was a mother's gift for mothers to mothers by a mother."

Mothers along with their children performed various West African dances designed with the holistic health of the community in mind. For Mother's Day, there is a raffle and all moms were given a small token of appreciation.

Shanina Carmichael adds,"We brought flowers for the moms we raffled, thanks to the Hilton Garden Inn a free nights stay at their hotel, we raffled off a manicure and pedicure from Cuticles Spa and Salon, we raffled a photo shoot, individual or family from Christine's Visuals."

And as the drums continue to play moms, sons, and daughters were all smiles and enjoying time together

Tina Clark states," I love dance classes like this so I decided to tell my daughter and her friend that stays with me lets go to dance class, its a good work out, its a good way to bond, its a good way to release any bad energy back into the universe."

Sacajawea Hall adds,"I committed myself to coming at least once a month and I'm really happy that the one time I'll be able to come for the month of May happens to be Mother's Day."

Marie Hall joins in, "It was good to see her dance and wanting to dance with me and encouraging me and even when I wasn't getting the steps as I thought right, it was just still welcomed and encouraged it was fun.

Shanina feels African Dance is a fun and healthy way for mothers to care for themselves.

Shanina concludes," Mother's we have a hard time taking care of ourselves. We're always concerned about the well-being of our children, the well-being of our family, our parents, our spouses, we often don't take time for ourselves to rejuvenate."

These classes are held every Sunday at two 'o' clock and always features live music. Happy Mother's Day from Anthony Howard WJTV12