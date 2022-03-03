Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Nonprofit ‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ (MOMS) posted a billboard near Lynch Street and Lucedale Street on Thursday.

Jessica Frazier, founder of MOMS, lost her 20 year old grandson, Parish Frazier, on March 3, 2020.

“I was there when my grandson was murdered. He actually died in my arms and at the same time his mother was shot three times. So, this was a very traumatic day for us. We just want these young men to put these guns down. If I could just reach out and just touch one person,” said Frazier.

After his death, she was inspired to start MOMS. The nonprofit now has 135 members and eight billboards highlighting victims of gun violence.

“We have a pastor on the page. We have a counselor on there that works pro bono for us and helps with the mothers that need help. We also have a young lady that’s worked with that organization that makes tombstones for discounted rates for mothers that can’t afford tombstones,” said Frazier.

MOMS is looking to get more billboards up. They also plan to talk to young men in the community.

There is currently a waiting list of mothers hoping to get their sons on the next billboard. MOMS says the billboards are placed in areas where homicides are committed. The billboards are funded through membership fees and donations.