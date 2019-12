JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi MOVE will raise awareness about sex and human trafficking during a discussion. The event will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Boxer’s Rebellion Academy in Jackson.

The Protecting Our Women forum will empower women with information to protect themselves and their children as the rates of human trafficking increase.

Several topics will be lead by Hinds County Deputy Helen Brown, Former Assistant Chief Juan Cloy, and JPD Corp. Jeremy Gordon.