NAACP launches ‘We Are Done Dying’ campaign

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – The NAACP has launched a new campaign called “We Are Done Dying.”

The call-to-action represents how people in the African-American community are being senselessly killed.

Just recently, unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood. The outcry across the country forced authorities to investigate the case, eventually charging a father and son two months later.

“We have to be up front and honest about these issues and speak to them, because these are experiences African-Americans are experiencing,” Wiggins said. “This trauma each and every day.”

According to research by Giffords Law Center, each year more than 36,000 people die from gun violence. However, of this number, black men make 52 percent of gun homicides, and unarmed black civilians are five times more likely to be shot and killed by police.

Wiggins explained as a parent to three young boys, he’s had to groom them about the harsh realities of being a black man. He said each year the Mississippi chapter of NAACP receives 300-400 calls regarding racial discrimination and injustice.

“There’s a context that I have as a father to teach them and show them what it means to be a black man. How they have to always be aware of what’s going on around them. Looking around, seeing what’s going on, who’s there what’s going on, trying to predict how situations may go.”

A Clinton mother is having this same conversation with her three boys and community.

Michelle Simon posted posted this post to Facebook, calling out neighbors for discriminating and using phrases like “thugs from Jackson,” when referring to black people in the area.

She says there needs to be more conversations about these issues.

“It just makes me more aware and it just reminds me that my post was needed. It reminds me that I have to keep having the talk with my children.”