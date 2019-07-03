National Artist Talks About Success and Patience

Kierra Sheard is an amazing singer, fashion designer, and radio host with a worldwide following. As the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, a member of the legendary gospel singing group The Clark Sisters; Kierra has managed to carve out her own lane of success.

The Detroit native portrayed Litha in the 2010 Christian-drama film, Preacher’s Kid, also starring LeToya Luckett.

After appearing on her mother’s solo albums, Kierra broke into the music scene with the release of her debut album I Owe You, in 2004.

Kierra often puts her real life experiences into her music. The gospel powerhouse wrote a hit single called “You Don’t Know.” It was written about her mother’s near death health issue, after a serious blood clot.

We met with Kierra during a recent concert here in Mississippi. During that energetic interview, Kierra showed us her comedic side and also gave us insight on what keeps her going.

“I have help. My team is amazing,” Kierra said. “I say no when I have to. That’s something I learned from my mom. If there’s not a purpose in it. then I say no.”

With her blog “Katching Kierra” she tackles several different topics, but transparency is key.

“Transparency is a huge thing for me. I like to confess my faults or say what my issues are. I don’t display all of my business, but I use discretion.”

Kierra also talked to us about her upcoming role in the Clark Sisters Biopic set to premier next year on Lifetime. Though she has reached a notable level of success, Kierra says its hard work.The artist says there are many things that may try to get you off track, but always remember why you started.

“Trust the process and encourage yourself. Have people around you that believe in you. It just has to be solid. I think the village is not just for the child but for the adults too,” Kierra said.