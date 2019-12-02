Northwest Rankin holds annual ‘Cougar Holiday Market’

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – The annual Cougar Holiday Market was filled with local vendors, all selling unique and homemade items for the holidays.

Each year, Northwest Rankin Athletic Department raises money for the school and provides a place for the community to shop locally.

People were able to buy jewelry, clothing, food and even get a massage.

Customers only had to pay a $2 entry fee to shop, but while that money goes to the school, all other sales go to the vendors.



Toby Collins, Northwest Rankin Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, reflected on the annual event saying, “We’ve tried several different things here to get the community to come out and come to our campus, and just trying to see what’s going on. My Booster Club President Miss Angie Ward came up with the idea.”