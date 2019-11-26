Not feeling the Black Friday frenzy? Here are some alternative gift ideas that won’t break the bank

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While we here at 12 News are #FocusedOnTheHolidays, a lot of you are focused on shopping for loved ones. And while I respect that part of the holiday tradition, I am not in that number this year.

Since Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, there’s something about the consumerism emphasis on Black Friday that has recently rubbed me the wrong way. It could be that stores are opening earlier and earlier, interrupting one of few holidays that you don’t have to give gifts or candy to show appreciation.

To be sure I’m not being a Grinch, I was curious to see if anyone else is choosing to do a gift-less holiday, and what alternatives they have.

First I headed to Twitter, where 33% of my poll participants said they are not buying gifts this year. And 67% said yes, they’re buying gifts.

Good Morning! I have a question. Is anyone opting out of Christmas gifts this year? Has Black Friday and the consumerism of Christmas left you fatigued? What are some alternatives to gifts that you would like? Let me know.

I asked the same of my Facebook fans. Eighty-six people took the poll. Of the participants, 44% said they aren’t buying gifts this year. And 56% said they are buying gifts.

Good Morning! I have a question. Is anyone opting out of Christmas gifts this year? Has Black Friday and the consumerism…

Here are some alternative gifts that won’t have you fighting crowds and spending hundreds of dollars just to show you care about someone.

A well written letter

A donation to an organization or charity that supports a cause they are passionate about

A “coupon” for a one-on-one lunch or dinner date whenever they need it

For the young adult in your life, household items like a large pack of tissue and paper towels

For friends with children (especially new parents) offer to babysit for a weekend

Have a “cleaning out the closets” exchange. Bring gently used clothing and accessories to swap with friends

No matter what you choose to give this holiday season, make sure it’s given with the intent of love.