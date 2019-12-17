One arrested after home invasion, shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On December 16, the Oxford Police Department began an investigation on Chickasaw Road after reports of someone being shot.

Police arrived at a chaotic scene with multiple people with injuries.

According to the Oxford Police Department, one of the victims had a critical gunshot wound to the chest area. First aid was administered immediately while EMS was en route. The victim was subsequently transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.

Police say victims began pointing to one of the subjects, who was still on scene, as one of the shooters.

Jalen Foote, 20, was taken into custody but had to be transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi due to moderate injuries sustained from the victims fighting back.

Another victim was located and had to be transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators arrived and began processing the scene. They discovered multiple gunshots had been discharged inside of the residence.

The victims said three or four individuals came into the house and began demanding money. A fight ensued shortly after which lead to the injuries and shooting.

The other suspects were able to escape and fled in a smaller SUV towards Hwy 30.

Jalen Foote is at the Lafayette County Detention Center and is being charged with aggravated assault and home invasion.

He is currently awaiting his initial appearance with a Justice Court Judge.

This is an active investigation and more arrests are expected.

If anyone has any information about this incident or anyone that could be involved, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.