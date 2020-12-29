One dead after helicopter crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead after a helicopter crash in Jones County. According to Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the Jones County Fire Council, first responders received a call about the crash a little before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bumgardner said the helicopter was equipped with a saw and was about to do some powerline tree trimming. She said the helicopter had just lifted off when the pilot radioed an emergency. Then, it crashed, killing the pilot.

The pilot was the only one abroad and has not been identified at this time.

The helicopter crash scene was well off Highway 15 and back in the woods, making it difficult to get equipment there. Authorities expect to be on the scene for hours. They are asking for people driving in the area of Highway 15 to use caution because there is equipment coming in and out responding to the crash.

The cause will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

