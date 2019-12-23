Organizers in Jackson give 500 free meals to local children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a few community groups partnered together to give 500 free meals to local children.

Community children stopped by the Grove Park Community Center for a carry-out plate.

All youth ages 18 and under were welcomed to attend.

Organizers say the goal was for them to give back to the community.

“Our biggest thing is giving back to the community. We are chefs that work in our community………..we want to patronize back to our community by feeding our future.”

Organizers say the event was necessary because the time out of school creates possible food insecurity for families throughout the capital city.