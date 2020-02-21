Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Otis Wright Jr. charged for business robbery on Woodrow Wilson

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a wanted for a business robbery at the Wendy’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue on January 7.

Otis Wright Jr., 32, is charged with armed robbery.

Otis Wright Jr. wanted for robbery of Wendy’s on Woodrow Wilson

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories