Otis Wright Jr. charged for business robbery on Woodrow Wilson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a wanted for a business robbery at the Wendy’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue on January 7.
Otis Wright Jr., 32, is charged with armed robbery.
UPDATE: Suspect, Otis Wright, Jr.-32, is arrested and charged with armed business robbery related to incident that occurred at the Woodrow Wilson Ave. Wendy’s on last month. https://t.co/J5cj00XYq0 pic.twitter.com/dpjyRMFRbS— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) February 21, 2020
