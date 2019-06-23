People Party in the Street as Jackson Celebrates Juneteenth Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day slaves were emancipated in Texas and essentially all confederate states.

Kendrique Morgan states, "Juneteenth is the celebration of Black heritage, Black history and our people."

Valencia adds, "It is a celebration of us being liberated from oppression, I mean its just a statement of our freedom."

Vendors of all kinds lined the sidewalks of the Farish District and live music filled the air at the family friendly celebration..

Hector Lewis, Organizer, "It is important for African Americans to understand that they do have something to celebrate, here in Jackson there are many other cultural events that the population attends, this is ours. The Mecca of Black Jackson so no better place than on Farish Street."

Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps feels that festivals such as these are great for the city's development.

Jackson City Councilman, De'Keither Stamps, "This is how you rebuild a community by having great festivals that allow folks to come together in a peaceful way and also spur economic development."

For the past five years Jackson has held its Juneteenth celebration in the Farish Street district.

Jackson City Councilman, De'Keither Stamps, "By us moving forward and building stronger families that's how we make our ancestors proud."