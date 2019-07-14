Pinebelt on Flash Flood alert

This is water along Jackson Street in Petal. Forrest County EOC Director Glenn Moore says his team is watching and waiting for any extra rain Tropical Storm Barry might dump in the area.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Forrest County until 3:15 pm. Jones and Jasper County are under that same warning until 4:00 pm while Covington and Lamar Counties remain under a warning until 5:15 pm.

WJTV 12’s Justin DeVonn talked with Moore this afternoon. He’s asking motorists to please observe the barricades and cones put in place. Do not drive around these obstacles, they are there for public’s safety.