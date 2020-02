PHILADELPHIA, Miss. – A shooting has wounded four people in a parking lot in Mississippi.

The Neshoba Democrat reports shots were fired Sunday night at a family fun center in Philadelphia.

The people wounded were between 18 and 45 years old. All four were taken by personal vehicle to hospitals.

Then, three of the four were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson for further treatment.

So far, no information on a possible suspect has been announced.