Police: 9-Year-Old Brandoniya Bennett Killed After Suspects Fired Into Wrong Apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has learned the identity of a 9-year-old girl who was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue in Dallas on Wednesday.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and say someone fired a gun into the wrong apartment around 5:30 p.m. The bullet hit Brandoniya Bennett.

(credit: Bennett Family)

According to investigators, the suspects went to an apartment looking for a tenant inside. When the person refused to come out, suspects went to the back of the building.

One of the suspects fired a shot, but it went into the wrong apartment and struck and killed Brandoniya.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Dallas Police crime scene where child was shot and killed (Erin Jones – CBS 11)

Lakeitha Washington told CBS 11 she is best friends with Brandoniya’s mother. “I was praying for better news,” she said. “This is a baby. This is crazy. This is beyond crazy… messed up.”

“We can only imagine the toll that this is taking on the family, and even the officers that have to respond to scenes like this. It’s a scene that we never want to respond to‚” said Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting is asked to call Dallas Police Homicide at 214-671-3584.