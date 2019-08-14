Police officers shot in Philadelphia

Update – A suspect is in custody. Police say six officers were shot and another was injured in a related crash. Two officers and three other people who had been trapped in the building with the shooter were freed after several hours.

The alleged gunman surrendered shortly after midnight. CBS Philadelphia says the suspect’s attorney told the station the suspect is Maurice Hill, 36.



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Another officer suffered a non-shooting injury during the incident. The officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, where dozens of officers have surrounded the hospital.

Police tell CBS3 that the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say a male shooter is still inside the property at the active scene.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross are heading to Temple University Hospital.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where police could be seen taking a man into custody. It’s not clear what the man’s role was in the incident.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street, where it’s still an active scene.

Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Sources tell CBS3 that the scene is sheer chaos as officers were taking fire. Video from Chopper 3 shows officers with guns drawn at the scene. You can hear suspected multiple gun shots in video from CBS3.

The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple Hospital.

There is a large police presence and citizens are advised to avoid the area. Several blocks around the scene have been cordoned off. Most of North Philadelphia is in gridlock due to the police presence.

Temple University says a lockdown is in effect for the Health Sciences Center Campus due to the police presence.