Pothole poses problem for vision impaired couple

Caroline Fells lives with her brother James and his wife, just off Old Canton Road in Jackson.

She says the couple, who are visually impaired, asked the City numerous times to fix a huge hole just at the end of the driveway which is where a service normally picks them up to go to work.

Now, they must navigate their way to another spot in order for the bus to pick them up.

There was a broken water pipe which caused the initial problem which was fixed. The city placed gravel over the hole but never returned to permanently fix the issue.

A vision impaired family is suffering from a pothole the city has yet to be repaired. Justin DeVonn WJTV is at the home with information of this growing problem. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

12 News reached out to the City, they did not mention a record of the report and said the Fells’ need to reach out to the Department of Public Works and the location will be placed on a list.