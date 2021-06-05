Pre-K Registration Day held at two Jackson elementary schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents, teachers and even children are excited to return to the normal life of interaction–fun and learning by way of school. Registration for two preschools took place today at Mcwillie Elementary and Van Winkle Elementary. The children who visited started to learn on the spot.

As parents came to visit the schools they attended tours, met with teachers and saw the classrooms. The principal said the fun they saw their children having is truly an inside look to what every day life for the kids will be like.

“It’s fun they think they’re coming to play every day. We have dramatic play, we have centers, we have online computer programs. We teach them their alphabet, their letters, their sounds, their numbers,” said Mcwillie Elementary Principal Dr. Sara Harper.

For the return august the school said they will be implementing in person learning, masks will be worn, and temperature checks will be administered as they continue to follow CDC guidelines and that’s exactly the concerns parents asked during the tours.

“My concerns were making sure she was somewhere that she was comfortable around other kids since its new for her from her leaving her childcare and about the facility will they be staying in the same classrooms the procedures because of COVID making sure everything is clean,” said Brianna Collins.

The City of Jackson has made it so no child is left behind. Free education is not just at McWillie or Van Winkle, it’s at all preschools across the city. Parents said they are happy about it.

“It makes me feel happy because I know that John won’t miss out on his education and no other child his age will because nowadays with COVID and income discrepancies, they wont miss out on the education because they cant afford daycare they’ll still be able to go to school,” said Marion Brown.

The school said the criteria to enroll is a Jackson address and your child must be four by September 1. To inquire about enrollment services, school leaders recommends calling on Monday morning or visit here. School starts in August.