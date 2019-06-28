Pregnant woman missing, keys found left in vehicle’s ignition

The Holmes County Sheriff Department is looking for a missing pregnant woman.

Makayla Winston is expected to be 9 months along in her pregnancy.

The 21-year-old was last seen Thursday around 9:19 pm wearing a black t-shirt dress. She stands at five feet, three inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Makayla was driving a four door Pontiac Grand Prix.

The car was located at the intersection of Highway 14 and I-55 in Holmes County and the keys were still in the ignition switch.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Makayla Winston, call the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.