Primos Cafe ordered to pay $50K in back wages

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor resulted in three Primos Cafe locations paying employees thousands of dollars in back wages. Primos Restaurants Inc., which is owned by Peter Don Primos, paid $50,338 in back wages to 229 employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), the employers violated requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). This affected the Primos Cafe restaurants in Madison, Ridgeland, and Flowood, Mississippi.

The investigation found that Primos Cafe, “allowed supervisors and managers to participate in the tipped employees’ tip pool.”

According to the FLSA, managers and supervisors should not participate in tip pools. Investigators also found the restaurants made record-keeping violations with employees’ hours.

“We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance. By doing so, employers can ensure all employees are paid properly and avoid violations like those found in this case,” said Wage and Hour District Director Audrey Hall.