Run begins at 6pm at The District at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Put on your purple dress and run through the streets of The District tonight. You’ll be running to raise awareness about domestic violence and to raise money for the newly opened shelter operated by Catholic Charities.

The race starts at 6 pm at The District at Eastover. A sunset route will also end back at the same location with a finish line party.

There still time to register. It’s thirty-five dollars, a t-shirt and after race beverage are included in that cost.