R. Kelly taken into custody

Non-payment of child support lands singer in jail

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 03:47 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 03:47 PM CST

Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support

  
CHICAGO (AP) - Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support.

