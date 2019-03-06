R. Kelly taken into custody

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support



CHICAGO (AP) - Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



