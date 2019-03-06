R. Kelly taken into custody
Non-payment of child support lands singer in jail
Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support
CHICAGO (AP) - Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support.
