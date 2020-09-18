Raegan Danielle Davis reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Raegan Danielle Davis has been reported missing.

Davis is described as a white female, 25 years old, approximately 5’4″ and 120 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

