Rankin County opens safe room for residents until storms pass-through

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Safe Room and Conference Center will be open for residents in need as many prepare for the possibility of severe weather.

According to Rankin County EOC Mike Word, the shelter located at 651 Marquette Road will be open until the severe weather makes its way through the metro.

*TORNADO WATCH* in effect until 11 p.m. CST for Adams, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Sharkey, Scott, Warren, and Yazoo counties.