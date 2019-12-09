Rapper treated for opioids during police search of plane

FILE – In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Juice WRLD performs in concert during his “Death Race for Love Tour” at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The Chicago-area rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday, Dec. 8 after a “medical emergency” at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, according to authorities. Chicago police said they’re conducting a death investigation. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Chicago (AP) – Authorities say a federal agent who was at a Chicago airport to search the private plane that rapper Juice WRLD and his entourage arrived in administered the opioid antidote Narcan to the performer, who briefly awoke incoherently but later died.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday that the rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, went into convulsions while agents were searching the group’s luggage in a hanger at Midway International Airport early Sunday.

He confirmed a Chicago Tribune report that the rapper’s girlfriend told the agent Higgins had taken the opioid painkiller Percocet.

Agents found suspected marijuana and guns in the group’s luggage.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday.