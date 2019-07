Red Cross wants to make sure every individual has everything they need during disastrous events.

They say to have an emergency kit including a gallon of water per person, a day non-parishable foods, a cell phone, flashlight, first aid kit, and other important items.

They also say to have an evacuation plan.

It is important for people to know their community’s hurricane response plan and to have the Red Cross app.

