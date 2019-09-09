Reeves predicts all 8 statewide Republican candidates will win in MSGOP victory kickoff

The Mississippi Republican party held a victory kick off celebration and unity was the theme.

Delbert Hosemann, who is running for Lt. Governor, decided to punt on the question last week to endorse Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. Today the Mississippi Republican party is trying to unite.

In less than 60 days every statewide office will be on the ballot.

“On November 5th when people go to vote whether it’s for governor or constable they have this choice they can vote for a republican or they can vote to support the liberalism of the Democratic Party,” Lucien Smith, the MSGOP chairman said.

Reeves who is running for governor predicted every office will be won by the Republican nominee.

Reeves took the attack to Jim Hood trying to tie him to national democrats.

“I know that Democrat Jim Hood and all of them all of their candidates up and down the ticket want to hide from Mississippians what they truly believe in and what their national party truly believes in but I’m convinced that we as conservatives in our state have a vision for doing what’s best for Mississippi ,” said Reeves.

Governor Phil Bryant who is term limited says he will ask President Donald Trump to come to Mississippi to campaign for Republicans.