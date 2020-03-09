Ridgeland Avenue to close for railroad repair

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of public works in Ridgeland announced that a road will soon be closed for a railroad repair.
Below is a statement from Mike McCollum regarding the road closure.
The City will close Ridgeland Avenue from North Wheatley Street to Railroad Avenue starting Wednesday, March 11th at 9:00 am until Friday, March 20th at 5:00 pm. The purpose of this closure is for the CN Railroad to repair the track crossing. Please contact the Public Works Department at 601-853-2027 if you have any questions.