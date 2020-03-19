1  of  2
Breaking News
MSDH confirms first coronavirus death in Mississippi Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

SC man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mississippi

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and arson was arrested at a Mississippi rest stop.

Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina was picked up Wednesday night after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop.

Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said authorities responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a gunshot wound victim and a residence on fire.

Hamilton said 33-year-old Emilien was considered a suspect. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson. Emilien is pending extradition to South Carolina.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Hamilton says all the victims were doing okay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories