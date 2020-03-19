SC man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and arson was arrested at a Mississippi rest stop.

Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina was picked up Wednesday night after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop.

Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said authorities responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a gunshot wound victim and a residence on fire.

Hamilton said 33-year-old Emilien was considered a suspect. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson. Emilien is pending extradition to South Carolina.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Hamilton says all the victims were doing okay.