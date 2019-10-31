Police in Alabama say missing teen considered victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on a missing Alabama college student (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Police say evidence shows a missing Alabama college student, who’s the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter, was harmed and is now considered a victim of foul play.

Authorities in Auburn issued the statement Thursday about the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The community college student was last seen in Auburn last week and her vehicle was later found about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away in Montgomery.

The police statement says evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed. It doesn’t go into details but says she’s considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

ALABAMA (WJTV) – The Ultimate Fighting Championship wants to help find the missing daughter of a fighter.

So it is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

The state of Alabama is also offering a $5,000 reward.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Police in Auburn, Alabama say she’s been missing for a week.

Her car was found in Montgomery, about an hour south of Auburn.

“As her mother and father, we just really need to know any information so that we can continue to get closer and closer to trying to find our daughter. That is just the main thing.”

Police say her disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation.