Secretary Watson encourages Mississippians to vote on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Election Day is just two day away. This year, all eyes on Hinds County Sheriff’s race.

Among other races for legislative members and school board members. Voter turnout in Hinds County has been at a constant low.

Secretary of State Michael Watson said elections at local level are the ones that are most important. He’s encouraging people to head to the polls.

“Make sure people check in with your circuit clerk, municipal clerk to make sure you’re up to speed with your registration and you know where to go to vote. That’s the last thing to check tomorrow before voting at the polls on Tuesday. Lastly, if you requested a mail in ballot, that has to be mailed in by election day and received within five business days thereof,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 7:00 p.m. on election day Tuesday, you can still cast your vote.